ASUU Urges More Funding For LAUTECH To Retain Ranking As Best State Varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities at the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso has appealed to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to improve the welfare packages for lecturers whose efforts contributed to the improved ranking of the institution.

The Chairman of the ASUU in the university, Prof. Biodun Olaniran, in a statement on Thursday pleaded with Makinde to jack-up the monthly subvention which currently stands at N295 million.

According to him, the improved ranking has doubled the workloads of lecturers owing to more subscriptions from those interested in learning at LAUTECH.

He said the university required improved funding to maintain its position as the Best State University in Nigeria and to be better than its current position

The statement read, “Since 2020, LAUTECH has witnessed noticeable improvements in terms of finance and hence, stable academic calendar. However, towards, the end of year 2021, some setbacks began to creep in. This may be attributed to inadequate funding of the university by the owner state.

” In recent times, LAUTECH has been rated as the best state university in Nigeria. This feat was achieved as a result of the inputs of the academic staff members in terms of their research outputs and publications.

“The consequence of this is an upsurge in the number of candidates choosing LAUTECH as their first choice university.

“In order to maintain and to improve on this status, it is very expedient that a stable academic calendar is sustained in the university, and this can only be achieved by adequate provisions for the welfare of staff members in terms of prompt payments of salary, promotion of members as and when due, payments of promotion arrears, EAA, among other.”

The ASUU chairman said the government should see to the challenges which lecturers are facing which bothers on welfare particularly, non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances from 2013/2014 to 2020/2021 sessions.

“At an emergency congress held on Wednesday the current challenges, especially, non-payment of EAA (2013/2014 – 2020/2021) faced by academic staff members were reviewed. It was resolved that the situation should be brought to the attention of the government and the public in order to avert another crisis in the university.

“Our union therefore calls on the Oyo State Government, particularly the Visitor, to provide adequate subvention to the university. We also call on the handlers (university administration and the Governing Council) to prioritise the welfare of workers who are the drivers of the system.”