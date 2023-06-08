ASUU Urges Tinubu, IGP To Apprehend Killers Of UI Lecturer

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan chapter has called on President Bola Tinubu, as well as the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to bring the killers of Opeyemi Ajewole, a Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry Development at the University, to justice.

Ajewole was brutally murdered on Monday by unidentified gunmen in front of his home in the Orogun community in the state.

The 61-year-old was shot dead and his car was then stolen by the assailants.

ASUU’s UI chapter made the call to the President in a statement issued on Thursday, which was signed by its Chairman, Ayo Akinwole.

He also asked IGP Baba to provide any assistance needed to apprehend the killers.

The statement read in part, “The hearts of every ASUU-UI member are bleeding so profusely as if pierced by swords. Our bones shook so tremendously that it was as if our marrows were naked in the tundra region.

“We condemn in totality the gruesome murder of our comrade, Ajewole, and charge the security operatives to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of this dastardly act, with a view to unraveling the motive behind the incident and bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The only tribute which the death of Ajewole deserves is that his killers are brought to justice and that Nigerians’ lives should matter to the Tinubu presidency. Ajewole’s gruesome murder again reminds us of how valueless human lives have become in our clime.

“Death lurks in all imaginable and unimaginable corners of this country and comes cheaply. The Nigerian populace is constantly assailed by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, hunger, unemployment, and many more insidious exterminators of our individual and collective dreams.

“The situation of the Nigerian academics is even doubly precarious; they are prophets without any honour at home. Despite their immense contributions to national growth and development and recognition in the international circle, Nigerian academia is scorned and shabbily treated by the Nigerian state and the public for being unrepentant patriots.”