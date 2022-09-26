ASUU Vows Not To Teach Until Demands Are Met

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said its members will not resume teaching until the union’s demands are met and the strike is suspended.by its leadership.

The ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, said this in a statement on Monday.

The ASUU chairman said the Federal Government owns its universities and it has the right to shut them down and and open them at will.

Akinwole said that the ASUU never shut down universities. He stressed that ASUU members would not be in classes but would continue to do their researches and community services.

The ASUU boss stated that the union was still on strike with her members withdrawing their services from teaching, supervising and holding statutory meetings in line with the ongoing strike.

He said, “We remain committed to our resolve to prosecute the strike and our members have resolved not to be caged by tyrannical orders. As you know, we have appealed the Industrial court rulling.

“Our members will have nothing to do with teaching, supervision nor attend statutory meetings until our demands are met and the strike is suspended by the leadership of the union.”

Recall that ASUU has been on strike since February 14 and the Federal Government approached the court for an interlocutory order directing ASUU to resume.