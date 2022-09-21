ASUU Will Respond To Court Order Suspending 7 Months Strike – Lawyer

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The legal representation for the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said it will take appropriate action after studying the ruling of the National Industrial Court, Abuja which suspended its seven month old strike action on Wednesday.

The court earlier agreed with the Federal Government that the prolonged strike action by ASUU inflicted irreparable damage on Nigerian students.

Justice Polycarp Hamman, a vacation judge, had on Wednesday disagreed with ASUU’s lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, that FG’s claim on the damage on students’ educational future was based on hearsay.

He subsequently restrained the union from the industrial court pending the determination of the main case bordering on the terms of agreement between the two parties ( FG and ASUU).

Speaking to newsmen, Falana, who was represented in court by Dr. Odorche Edor , said ASUU’s legal team will adopt it’s next line of action after going through the ruling.

“The court has ruled that members of ASUU are restrained from continuing the strike action and that they should return back to the classroom pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“As per the next action, there are quite a number of options open to the union, we will study the ruling with the legal team and then we will adopt the most appropriate option,” he said.

Furthermore, a representative of the National Association of Nigerians Students told journalists that the federal government should ensure it fulfils its terms of agreement with ASUU urgently.