ASUU Will Sue FG Over CONUA, NAMDA Creation – Falana

The legal representative of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Femi Falana SAN, has said that the union intends to sue the Federal Government over its registration of two new factional unions.

The FG had, on Tuesday, registered two breakaway faction of ASUU called the Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

However, in an interview with Channels on Thursday, Falana said the union intends to sue the FG over this decision.

“ASUU is going to court. It is going to be the NIC,” said Falana.

Falana further stated that the registration of these unions is illegal seeing as, according to the Trade Unions Act, only one union is allowed to operate in every sector.

“You can’t have two trade unions in the same sector. Only a union is allowed to be registered for all academics in Nigeria.

“That is the essence of the classification of trade unions, because we used to have mushrooms in the First Republic, so the government restructured the unions and grouped all academics together and all non-academics together. You can’t have two or three in one field,” he said.

Falana added that there is a Supreme Court judgement on the proliferation of trade unions, the Erasmus Osawe V Registrar of Trade Unions.

While registering the new unions on Tuesday, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said they would coexist with ASUU and be afforded all rights and privileges available to other tertiary academic unions.