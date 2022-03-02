At Meeting With EU Observers, INEC Reveals Its ‘Biggest’ Achievement Since 2019

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday told members of the EU Election Observation Mission that the commission has made huge progress since 2019 when it conducted the country’s last general election.

The EU observers led by Maria Arena met with Yakubu to follow up with recommendations they had made to INEC after the 2019 general election to help strengthen the country’s democracy and build public confidence in its electoral processes.

The INEC Chairman told his guests that the commission had taken a comprehensive review of the election observation reports submitted to it both by the EU EOM and other observer groups.

According to Yakubu, many of the over 178 recommendations identified by INEC have received attention, especially with the recent signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He specifically noted that the commission’s “biggest progress” since the last general election is in the area of real-time uploading of results from polling units to its portal.

Yakubu said, “With regard to the 2019 General Election, the EU Observation Mission made 30 recommendations out of which 11 concern the electoral Commission directly. Three of them were identified as priority recommendations while 8 are categorised as general. The priority recommendations include the improvement of organisational and operational capacity of the Commission as well as the management of election outcome, particularly the availability and public access to results from Polling Units and collation centres.

“Since 2019, we have made progress, including the creation of a new Gender and Inclusivity Department as well as the Litigation and Prosecution Department. We have similarly expanded voter access to Polling Units for the first time in 25 years by converting the erstwhile 56,872 Voting Points and Voting Point (Settlements) into Polling Units and relocation some of them from congested locations to unserved and under-served locations, bringing the total number of Polling Units to 176,846. We must admit that in many States we are struggling to achieve a more balanced distribution of voters to polling units. However, this is a priority project for the Commission which will be accomplished before the 2023 General Election.

“Clearly, the biggest progress made by the Commission since 2019 is in the area of deepening the deployment of technology in elections. INEC is the first electoral commission in West Africa, if not Africa as a whole, to upload Polling Unit level results to a portal in real-time on Election Day. In addition, there are other portals for ease of nomination of candidates and submission of list of Polling Agents by political parties and the accreditation of media, domestic and international observers.

“We have also made a huge progress in the area of voter accreditation through the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). We have carried out a number of pilots and in spite of the challenges encountered in some locations, we are convinced about its efficacy. In the six bye-elections conducted last weekend in 4 States of the Federation, the device performed optimally in both rural, sub-urban and urban areas where the elections were held. We will continue to carry out more pilot test of the BVAS and deploy the same device in the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections and ultimately the 2023 General Election.

“We will continue to improve on elections in Nigeria and be transparent in the management of the process. For this reason, we always welcome suggestions for improvement by Nigerians as well as friends of Nigeria. We appreciate the support of the EU to the electoral process and democratic governance in Nigeria.”