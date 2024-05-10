Atalanta Vs Leverkusen: Nigerians Confused On Who To Support As Two Super Eagles Stars Battle Each Other In Europa League Final

Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman scored a goal and recorded an assist to help Atalanta qualify for the final of the 2023-24 Europa League after a 3-0 win over Marseille.

The first leg ended 1-1 before Lookman took the game to lead his team to the final of the competition.

He opened the scoring on the half-hour mark after his deflected effort beat Marseille’s goalkeeper, Pau Lopez, to sail into the net.

Lookman turned provider for Matteo Ruggeri, who powered in a long-range drive into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 in the second half.

El Bilal Toure put the icing on the cake with the last kick of the game to condemn Marseille to another heartbreaking European loss.

Atalanta dumped out overwhelming favourites, Liverpool in the quarter-finals. They will battle an in-form Bayer Leverkusen side in the final on May 22 in Dublin.

Gian Gasperini’s men have also qualified for the final of the Coppa Italia, where they will take on Juventus on Wednesday.

Two Super Eagles stars, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface will battle it out in the final.

Ademola Lookman has been a shining light for Atalanta this season with 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Victor Boniface has also been a key member of the Bayer Leverkusen side, who are currently on a 49 matches unbeaten run in all competitions.

He has scored 19 goals and recorded 10 assists for Xabi Alonso’s side in all competitions this season.

Nigerians are divided on social media on who to support in the Europa League final on May 22.

Penguin wants both players to enjoy the game, describing it as a win for Nigeria.

He said on X: Our Nigerian stars making us proud, they should both enjoy the game. For me, It’s a win win for us.”

Richie James used the opportunity to take a subtle dig at Ghana.

He wrote on X: “If Atlanta wins the Europa, Ademola Lookman for African best player award, If Leverkusen wins, Victor Boniface for African best player award, either way, Nothing for Ghana.”

Olawapelumi said he will be supporting Lookman because Boniface has already won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen.

He said: “I am going for Lookman because Boniface already won the league and DFB Pokal is also sure for him. I want Atalanta to win it.”

Wizphil is rooting for the best team to win as a Nigerian.

He said on X: “In this fixture as a Nigerian , I will be neutral, the best team should win. Up Nigeria.”