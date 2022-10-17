Atiku Alleges Attack On Campaign In Kaduna

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has fumed at reported attacks on his presidential campaign in Kaduna State.

THE WHISTLER reports that the presidential campaign, which was beamed live on television, was held at the Ranchers Bees mini stadium in Kaduna on Monday.

The party had suspended its presidential campaign after it commenced in Akwa Ibom State in the past week.

While the party had on Sunday alleged that some aggrieved members of the party had made plans to disrupt its campaign, Atiku declared the reported attacks, even as he was on the podium with other top members of the party during the rally, as undemocratic.

The former vice president, sharing his statement via his Twitter handle, reminded that the attacks went against the Peace Accord all parties entered into earlier a month ago even as he called on all parties to play by democratic means.

“I have just received emergency reports of attacks on PDP supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State.

“This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe,” the short statement said.