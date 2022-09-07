Atiku Appoints Okowa’s Commissioner As Spokesman

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

With 21 days left before the commencement of the 2023 presidential campaign, Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has beefed up his campaign team with the addition of a third spokesperson.

Atiku picked one of the commissioners of his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, to join his media team.

Charles Aniagwu, who is the current Delta State Commissioner for Information, will join former Senator Dino Melaye and lawyer, Daniel Bwala, on the team.

Aniagwu’s appointment was announced on Wednesday by Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe.

The appointee would be responsible for informing the electorates about the presidential campaign’s activities, said Ibe.

“Mr Aniagwu is a veteran broadcaster with over two decades experience in the media industry. He joins other appointees who had been announced earlier as spokespersons to the campaign,” Ibe noted.