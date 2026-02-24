Atiku Asks FG To Reveal Which Security Agency Is Holding El-Rufai

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded explanations as to which of the security agencies is holding a former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Atiku, in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, questioned the federal authorities for denying El-Rufai bail even when the alleged offences for which he is standing trial are bailable.

The former vice president said the health and welfare of El-Rufai is a matter of grave concern to his family, friends, and associates.

“The Federal Government owes Nigerians clarity. It must state clearly which agency is holding him, whether the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the State Security Service (SSS), or any other arm of the security establishment,” Atiku stated.

Stating that secrecy in matters of detention only fuels suspicion, he declared that Nigerians deserve transparency in the El-Rufai affair.

“Whichever agency is responsible has a constitutional duty to guarantee his safety, dignity, access to medical care, and access to his family and legal representatives.

Advertisement

“Reports that he suffered a nosebleed while family members were allegedly denied access are deeply troubling and unacceptable in a democracy.

“If the authorities cannot guarantee his health and fundamental rights, the lawful and humane course of action is to grant him bail without delay. If anything happens to El-Rufai, this government will be held accountable,” Atiku said.

According to him, more troubling is the growing perception of selective prosecution, alleging that opposition figures are aggressively pursued while others are conspicuously shielded from investigation or interrogation.

Insisting that anti-corruption must not become a political weapon, Atiku said the continued detention of El-Rufai under “unclear circumstances raises serious questions about motive.”

“Anti-corruption cannot be credible when it appears partisan, coercive, or strategically timed.

Advertisement

“Justice must be transparent. Accountability must be even-handed. And the rule of law must apply to all; without fear, without favour, and without political bias,” he declared.