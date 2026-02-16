Atiku Congratulates ‘Man Of Courage’ El-Rufai On Birthday

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a man of intellect and uncommon sagacity while congratulating him on his birthday.

In a goodwill message shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, Atiku praised El-Rufai’s leadership qualities and service record, despite political challenges facing the former governor.

“Happy Birthday to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. A man of intellect, courage, and uncommon sagacity.

“Even amid the present political persecution and needless distractions, his record of service and clarity of thought and purpose remain undeniable,” Atiku said.

THE WHISTLER reports that El-Rufai has been in the news recently following his attempted arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and invitations extended to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the ICPC.

El-Rufai, who returned to Nigeria from Egypt on Thursday, had made several allegations against the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and demanded clarification over an alleged plan to obtain thallium sulphate from Poland.

The former Kaduna governor, in a letter to the NSA on Sunday, noted that the substance is highly dangerous and tightly regulated, stressing the need for transparency.

He outlined six areas in which he seeks explanations, including “the intended purpose and end-use of the imported thallium sulphate, the identity of the supplier and whether the importation followed due authorisation, the quantity and concentration involved, storage arrangements, and the regulatory oversight and coordination in place with NAFDAC, NCDC, and relevant public health and environmental agencies.”

While emphasising that the request was made in good faith, he argued that openness would strengthen public trust in institutions.

For completeness, El-Rufai said copies of the correspondence were sent to other relevant authorities.

However, the Office of the National Security Adviser has reportedly directed El-Rufai to submit evidence of the alleged procurement of Thallium Sulphate to the Department of State Services for further investigation.

In his post, Atiku further wished El-Rufai well, praying for strength and guidance in the years ahead.

“I wish him strength, peace, and Allah’s guidance in the years ahead,” he added.