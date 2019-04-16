Atiku Counters INEC With ‘Evidence’ Of Server Result At Tribunal

Advertisement

The defeated presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has provided further “evidence” to prove that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allegedly declared President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election based on falsified result.

Atiku provided the alleged evidence in a fresh submission he made before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, where he gave the “unique MAC address and Microsoft product ID of the INEC server” where the results were stored.

This comes after INEC, in its response to Atiku’s petition before the tribunal, said the the result the PDP candidate claimed he obtained from its server “is not authentic but rather was invented for the purpose of this case.”

Atiku had claimed that the server result he obtained showed that he scored a total of 18,356,732 votes to defeat President Buhari, who allegedly got 16,741,430 votes.

Whereas the official result declared by INEC showed that President Buhari scored 15,191,847 votes to defeat Atiku who got 11,262,978 votes in the election.

In his fresh submission at the tribunal, Atiku countered INEC, saying: “The Servers from which the said figures were derived belong to the first Respondent (INEC). The figures and votes were transmitted to the first Respondent’s Presidential Result’s Server 1 and thereafter aggregated in INEC_PRES_RSLT_SRV2019, whose Physical Address or unique Mac Address is 94-57-A5-DC-64-B9 with Microsoft Product ID 00252-7000000000-AA535. The above descriptions are unique to the 15t Respondent’s Server.”

“There is no conjecture in the votes and scores in the table pleaded by the Petitioners. The figures are factual. The Spokesperson for the 2nd Respondent’s Campaign Organization openly admitted that the data in question was in the first Respondent’s Server when he wrote and submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) asking the Security agencies to investigate the 2nd Petitioner herein for allegedly hacking into the Server of the 1St Respondent and obtaining the data in question.

“Specifically, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, the Spokesperson of the 2nd Respondent claimed in the said petition that it was the first Petitioner who smuggled the data into the Server.”

Atiku further claimed that INEC chairman “committed grave errors in the final collation exercise” of the election by “falsely crediting” some persons with political parties, including “Okotie Christopher, Reverend Dr. Onwubuya and Ojinika Jeff Chinze.”

“The grave errors referred to in paragraphs 4 and 5 above were under the hands and signature of the first Respondent’s Chairman, (who was also the Returning Officer) in the conduct of the final collation of the results of the Presidential Election.

“The Petitioners state that the final results as declared by the first respondent are those that were transmitted online to the website of the first Respondent (www inecnigeria.org),” he claimed.