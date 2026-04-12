Atiku Demands Justice For 50 Killed In Yobe-Borno Airstrike

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for justice and accountability following an airstrike on Jilli Market along the Yobe-Borno border that reportedly killed over 50 innocent traders.

Atiku on Sunday a few hours after the reported killings described the incident as “not just tragic, but a devastating failure that must outrage every conscience,” stressing that the loss of civilian lives during military operations is unacceptable.

“While targeting insurgents, innocent Nigerians were once again reduced to collateral damage. How long will citizens remain unsafe both from terrorists and from the very operations meant to protect them?” he queried.

The former presidential candidate drew a comparison with international standards, highlighting the premium placed on human life in other countries. “Just a few days ago, the United States deployed over 150 aircraft and spent an estimated $300 million to rescue just one pilot in Iran, even destroying equipment worth over $100 million each to protect a single life. That is the value they place on one citizen,” he said.

He urged Nigerian authorities to reflect deeply on the incident and take decisive steps to prevent a recurrence. “Here at home, we must ask: what is the value of Nigerian lives? This demands urgent review, accountability, and decisive action,” Atiku added.

Extending his condolences, he said, “My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families and affected communities. Nigeria must uphold its duty to protect its citizens. That is the ultimate essence of national security.”