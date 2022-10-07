Atiku Different From Tinubu – Campaign Spokesman Hits APC

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, PDPPCC, Daniel Bwala, has taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

He said unlike Tinubu, the PDP presidential candidate always reveals his whereabouts whenever he’s out of the country.

Speaking on Arise TV on Friday morning, Bwala mocked Tinubu whose whereabouts was a subject of discussion while in the UK for 12 days.

The former Lagos State Governor who emerged APC Presidential Candidate in June left for the UK few days to the signing of Peace Accord by all the presidential candidates for the 2023 elections.

He was represented by his Vice Presidential standard bearer, Kashim Shettima, at the event organised by the National Peace Committee, but his absence also stalled the composition and inauguration of his Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, more than a week after official commencement of presidential campaign.

The controversy his absence generated led to various speculations concerning his health.

While his spokesmen and supporters used various platforms to deny he was sick, the opposition refused to buy into the defence with Nigerians arguing he should not be out of circulation at this critical time.

Bwala delved into that narrative while answering questions on his principal, Atiku Abubakar.

He said, unlike Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign, who could not answer questions on the whereabouts of his principal, he would not have any such challenge.

“He (Atiku) has never shrouded his journey in secrecy to say that he’s there or he’s not there. Two days ago, the spokesman for the APC was asked ‘where is your principal?’ He said he didn’t know where the principal was,” Bwala said.

He argued that, “They were not straightforward with the Nigerian people. Atiku was straightforward and at every given time you call me and say, ‘where is Atiku Abubakar?’ I will tell you where he is. In fact, call Atiku, he answers, if he’s busy, he responds one way or the other.”

He mocked Keyamo saying that his inability to say where Tinubu was meant one of two things, that “it’s either there is no confidence in the spokesman himself or that what they’re doing is shrouded in secrecy.”

Tinubu however returned to the country on Thursday evening.

He urged Nigerians not to give up saying the help they seek is here.

He said, “The trip was very good. I enjoyed my break. And I’m happy to be back to my fatherland.

“And Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform. Nigerians should expect that the help they needed is here, the hope that is almost jittering is back and back actively.

“And we hold every effort to the country of patriotism, dedication, capacity and ability to do the job. Not negative thinking, not the fact that Nigeria has failed; this country is the greatest.

“If it is to rebuild, we are builders; if it is construction, we are constructors. If it is assurance, we give Nigerians the assurance that we definitely make a better country out of it all.”

While the PDP officially kicks off its presidential campaign on Monday in Akwa Ibom State, the APC is yet to set up and inaugurate its PCC for an election which holds in Febraury 2023.