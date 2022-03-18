Atiku Disrespected PDP Leadership By Declaring For President – Rivers Legislator

Kelechi Nwogu, a member representing Omuma constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, has accused former VIce President Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by his declaration to run for president.

In a statement on Friday, the lawmaker said the fact that Mr Abubakar picked the nomination form to run for president some hours after the NEC of the party released a statement on the zoning committee showed a lack of loyalty to the party.

The statement read, “At the 95th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) held on the 16th day of March, 2022, the party resolved that a 37 man committee be set up to determine the zoning of elective positions within the party.

“Every loyal party man would be expected to adhere to the communique released by the NEC regarding the constitution of the 37 man committee before moving to pick nomination form.

“However, in the case of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, loyalty to the party was not respected.

“Surprisingly, in less than 48 hours of the communique, the former Vice President, disregarding the constitution of the committee on zoning, has picked nomination form to run for the office of Nigeria’s President, without waiting for the outcome of the zoning committee as set up during the NEC meeting which he also attended.

“I therefore ask: “Why has the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar disregarded the leadership of the party?

“Why couldn’t he wait for the zoning committee to come up with their resolution before picking up the nomination form?

“It is high time members of PDP began to look into issues that are capable of disorganizing the party.

“I therefore, call on the National Leadership of the party to wade into this act and quickly make a statement that will bring to an end every form of disobedience and desperation exhibited by people who want power by all means.”