Atiku Engages US Lobbying Firm For $1.2m Ahead 2027

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Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has hired a Washington-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., to boost his “reputational standing” in the United States.

Documents filed with the US Department of Justice show that the agreement was signed on March 9 and 10, 2026, by the firm’s managing partner, Karl Von Batten, and Nigerian politician Fabiyi Oladimeji.

According to the filing, the contract is aimed at shaping perceptions about Atiku within US policy circles and countering narratives linked to the Nigerian government.

One of the objectives states that the firm will “counterbalance” the Nigerian government’s “lobbying narratives” in the US, while also working to “advance understanding” of Atiku’s “leadership posture and policy vision” among policymakers.

Based on the contract details, the firm will facilitate meetings between the former vice-president and US government officials, including members of Congress, and provide advisory services on policy positioning and engagement strategy.

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“These activities include lobbying and government affairs engagement with Members of Congress, congressional staff, and executive branch officials concerning issues related to democratic governance, regional stability, economic development, and U.S. engagement with Nigeria and the broader West African region,” part of the contract details reads.

“The Registrant (lobbying firm) may advocate for policies and perspectives aligned with the foreign principal’s stated positions, including matters relating to governance, economic policy, and bilateral relations with the United States.

“The Registrant also engages in promotion, perception management, and public relations activities designed to enhance understanding among U.S. policymakers and relevant stakeholders of the foreign principal’s policy positions, leadership posture, and strategic priorities.

“This includes the development of messaging strategies, narrative positioning, and reputational advisory services.

“In furtherance of these activities, the Registrant prepares, distributes, and may assist in the dissemination of informational materials, including briefing memoranda, policy papers, talking points, and related communications, intended to inform U.S. government officials and stakeholders.”

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The former vice-president is expected to pay $1.2m for the 12-month contract in six installments.

The development comes as Atiku is widely seen as one of the political heavyweights believed to be interested in the 2027 presidential election despite several failed attempts.

The political party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), adopted by Atiku and other opposition leaders is currently battling a leadership crisis, which may thwart the party’s ability to field candidates for the 2027 elections.

On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that it would no longer recognise the ADC factions led by David Mark and Nafiu Bala, following its review of the court of appeal judgement.

On Thursday, the lobbying firm, in a statement published via X, said it would engage with US President Donald Trump and the US Congress over its concerns about how INEC’s decision undermines the “main opposition party”.

The Republican-linked firm asked President Bola Tinubu to “ensure that the conduct and outcome of the upcoming elections are beyond reproach, free from doubt, and fully reflective of the will of the Nigerian people”.

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In December 2025, the federal government hired a lobbying firm in a $9m contract to assist in communicating its actions on protecting Christians in Nigeria to the US government.

In the same month, Matthew Tonlagha, vice-chairman of Tantita Security Services, hired Valcour Global Public Strategy, a Washington-based lobbying firm, for the “purpose of strengthening the bilateral relationship” between the US and Nigeria.