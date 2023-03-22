Atiku Finally Files Case Against Tinubu At Tribunal

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is now the fifth petitioner to file a petition against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

THE WHISTLER was told by a court official that the petition was entered before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Tuesday evening, the last day for the filing of petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, as stipulated in the electoral law.

Earlier, Peter Obi of the Labour party, Allied Peoples Movement, Action Alliance, and Action Peoples Party separately instituted petitions against the 2023 presidential election results announced by INEC, calling for either outright cancellation of polls or rerun and return of the candidate with the “accurate” highest votes cast.

On Tuesday night, a spokesman for the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, tweeted about their petition, expressing hope that Tinubu’s victory would be overturned.

“The petition is in. Let the legal fireworks begin. Those who say, the presidential election in Nigeria has never been annulled by the courts, therefore it will not; my request for you is to get your popcorn and bottle of drinks, sit back and watch. The world is watching,’ Bwala tweeted.

The timeline for filing petitions has now been closed.

The respondents in the respective cases now have the leverage to counter them all while the court makes its decision on the matter.