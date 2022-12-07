‘Atiku Is Fulani But Not A Killer…I Lived With Him For 50yrs’ – Wife Titi Tells Osun People At PDP Rally

Titi Atiku, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the people of Osun to vote for her husband because he’s not a ‘killer’.

Titi said even though Atiku is a Fulani man, the former vice president is not among people of that ethnic group associated with killings in parts of the country.

The former Second Lady spoke in Yoruba language when she joined her husband for the Osogbo segment of his presidential campaign rally on Wednesday.

“I can confirm to you that my husband is Fulani but he’s not Fulani that kills people. If he was a killer…I have lived with him for 50 years and we’ve given birth to children that one can be proud of and that is how I want our children in Osun to be like, but it is your responsibility to make it happen,” said Titi who hails from Ilesha in Osun.

The 73-year-old and former Kaduna State Polyethnic lecturer further appealed to the Osun people to honour her and not allow her be put to shame “in my husband’s house” by voting massively for Atiku at February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“I’m an indigene of Osun State who married Alhaji Atiku many years ago and we are still together. That’s how I want to improve the lives of your children. Atiku is our father, he’s the only one that can do the job.

“I have come to beg you the people of Osun to honour me, don’t let me be put to shame in my husband’s house. Don’t let my husband tell me that my people are not for him.

“If you vote for Atiku, you’ve voted for ‘Imole’ (Adeleke) because Imole and Atiku will work together.”

Titi assured the people that if Atiku is voted into power in 2023, she would take the responsibility of ensuring that her husband delivers on his promises of delivering the dividend of democracy to them.

“I want to assure that when I get there, Osun will be good for all of us (because) I won’t forget you. I will do all manner of good things for Osun and surprise you. We’ve done it before, the road that leads from Osogbo and Ilesha was done by us (with Atiku as Vice President). At that time were not directly in power but if you honour my husband and put him in power, I will do different good things for you,” she added.