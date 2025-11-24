Atiku Joins ADC Ahead Of 2027 Elections

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking his first major political move since resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July.

Atiku announced the development on Monday via his X handle, where he posted a photo of himself holding his new ADC membership card with the caption, “It’s official.”

His defection comes months after he exited the PDP, a party he once led as presidential candidate, citing deep-seated internal rifts that had persisted despite repeated reconciliation efforts.

Atiku now aligns with the ADC in preparation for the 2027 general elections, signalling what could be a significant realignment in the country’s opposition landscape.