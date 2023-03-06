Atiku Leads Protest Against Presidential Election In Abuja, Says Protest Will Continue For A Very Long Time

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to continue protesting over the irregularities that marred the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP candidate said this on Monday when he led PDP leaders and his supporters to a protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku who was accompanied by PDP National Chairman; Iyorchia Ayu, Sokoto State governor; Aminu Tambuwal and other party leaders presented a letter of demand to the INEC National Commissioner in charge of voter education, Festus Okoye.

Speaking with journalists at the protest ground, the former vice president condemned the failure of INEC to upload election results in real time as stipulated by the Electoral Act.

He said, “all the provisions of the current electoral law have been completely contravened, we were protesting and INEC was not listening, they were bent on announcing this result and that’s why we are protesting.”

On his decision to protest after he already filed processes to challenge the election results in court.

“They can go hand in hand, don’t we have rights to protest as Nigerians under the constitution? The fact that we are protesting doesn’t stop us from going to court.

“In fact, this protest is going to continue for a very very long time either everyday and every other day,” he said.

Earlier, the PDP candidate addressed a press conference where he said the elections were the worst since the return of democratic rule.

According to Atiku, the elections were neither free nor fair given the number of complaints of irregularities of bypassing of the BVAS, failure of uploading to the IREV, and unprecedented cancellations and disenfranchisement of millions of voters in breach of the Electoral Act and INEC’s own guidelines.