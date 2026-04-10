Atiku Mourns Slain Brigade Commander, Soldiers In Borno Attack

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Brigadier-General Braimah Oseni, Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade, alongside several soldiers and the brigade’s Imam during a Boko Haram attack in Benisheikh, Borno State.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Friday, Atiku described the incident as heartbreaking, extending his condolences to the family of the late officer and other victims of the assault.

“My heart is heavy at the news of the killing of Brigadier-General O. Braimah, Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade, alongside gallant soldiers and the brigade’s Imam, in the Boko Haram attack on Benisheikh,” he said.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the death of Brigadier General Braimoh Oseni, an incident that has sparked both grief and sharp criticism, with many Nigerians pointing to what they describe as lapses in operational effectiveness and leadership oversight.

Oseni was killed on Thursday alongside troops under the 29 Task Force Brigade of Operation HADIN KAI when insurgents launched an attack on their camp in Benisheikh, located in Borno State.

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The latest attack adds to a growing list of high-profile casualties within Nigeria’s military hierarchy amid the protracted insurgency in the North-East.

His death comes barely five months after another senior officer, Brigadier General M. Uba, was killed by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Uba, who commanded the 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa, was reportedly ambushed and killed along the Damboa–Biu axis.

Atiku, in his message, also sympathised with the immediate family of the deceased officer.

“To his dear wife, his brother Alhassan, and the entire Braimah family, I extend my deepest condolences,” he added.

He paid tribute to the fallen personnel, describing their deaths as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made daily by members of the armed forces in defence of the nation.

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“We honour his supreme sacrifice, and the daily sacrifices of all the brave men and women who stand on the frontlines to keep our nation safe. May their service not be in vain,” he stated.

He further offered prayers for the repose of their souls and comfort for the bereaved families.

“May Allah grant them Aljannah Firdaus, and comfort the families they leave behind,” he said.