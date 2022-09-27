Atiku Moves To Break Wike’s Rank As Ugwuanyi, South East Caucus Meet PDP Candidate In Enugu

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, may have broken the rank of those sympathetic to the cause of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as he is meeting key members of the opposition group in the south and appointing them into strategic positions.

The former Vice President stepped up his rally to ensure all stakeholders in the party take active roles in the presidential campaign council activities by visiting Enugu State where he was received on Tuesday morning by the State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Ugwuanyi has been an active member of the Wike Camp which has demanded for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Other members of the group include governors of Oyo, Benue, and Abia with former governors on the platform of the party in Cross River, Ondo, Ekiti, also strongly calling for Ayu’s resignation.

Despite Wike’s public allegation against Ayu that he collected N1 billion from an unnamed presidential aspirant in Lagos preceding the party’s presidential primary election in May, neither Atiku nor Ayu has spoken.

Atiku stepped up the silent dislodgement of the group on Monday when he appointed some anti-Wike members into his campaign team as advisers.

Former National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, who is from Rivers State like Wike and a strong anti-Wike member was appointed into the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council as Technical Adviser.

Secondus is tasked with rallying remnants of the party members in the state for the PDP presidential candidate.

Wike and Secondus fell out, where the latter was subsequently replaced by Ayu, who was allegedly nominated and sponsored by Wike.

Other people appointed by Atiku were former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki (Special Envoy to the presidential candidate) and Pius Anyim (Special Adviser).

Also, a former political ally of Wike, Ahmed Makarfi, former Kano State governor, was appointed as an adviser.

Former governor of Osun State, “Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who has been tipped by the Wike camp to be the next national chairman (interim), if Ayu leaves, was also appointed, so also Senator Ehigie Uzamere, a strong member of the Wike camp from the South East.

It was gathered that Atiku will also find roles for other members of the Wike camp from the South South and South West to ensure he undertakes a smooth presidential campaign.

On Monday, one of the strongest allies of Wike, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, pulled out of the Wike camp, saying he has never demanded that Ayu resign.

The South East meeting which is under way in Enugu is being reportedly attended by Saraki, Anyim, Osita Chidoka, who’s the former Aviation Minister, and Senator Ben Obi from Anambra State and top party members.

Also former governor of Imo State and deputy Speaker, Emeke Ihedioha is in attendance.

The Abia State governor, Okozie Ikpeazu, is reported to be in the UK with Wike and is therefore missing. None of his political allies and appointees in the state is said to be in attendance.

Chidoka confirmed the meeting saying “I am with Emeka Ihedioha and High Chief Ben Obi on our way to PDP South East zonal meeting in Enugu,” in a message received by our Correspondent.