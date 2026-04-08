Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, Others Lead #OccupyINEC Protest In Abuja

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Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, alongside leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), joined a large-scale protest in Abuja against decisions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which they claim undermine democracy and interfere in the party’s internal affairs.

The protest, tagged #OccupyINEC, was held on Wednesday at the INEC office in the Abuja, drawing opposition figures and supporters demanding a reversal of recent actions taken by the electoral umpire.

THE WHISTLER reports that the demonstration follows INEC’s decision to suspend acceptance of correspondence from both factions of the ADC led by David Mark and Nafiu Bala, after a Court of Appeal ruling on the party’s leadership dispute.

The ADC and other opposition groups described the move as an infringement on party autonomy and a direct interference in internal political processes.

Earlier, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, said the protest was aimed at mobilising Nigerians to defend democratic principles.

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“This commission is now becoming the arbiter, judge, accuser and defender at the same time. Our major issue is the manner in which INEC has been going about creating disaffection in the opposition.

“The people are really angry and plan to show this anger by coming out. So, we’ll expect them to come out en masse for a peaceful rally. Then we’ll just demonstrate and protest,” Tanko said.

Videos circulating online showed protesters clad in “Operation Save Our Democracy” T-shirts, with others holding red and white placards bearing various inscriptions.

The protest drew former presidential candidates and prominent politicians, including Former labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Senate President, David Mark and several other ADC leaders and activists were seen participating in the protest.

Others include Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola, Aminu Tambuwal, and Dino Melaye. Among others, hundreds of Kwankwasiyya members also participated.

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The atmosphere at the venue was full of energy as protesters chanted songs “We no go gree,” with some chanting “INEC Chairman Amupitan must go”.

The demonstration also saw participants singing Nigeria’s former national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots!”, despite the fact that it was replaced on May 29, 2024, by President Bola Tinubu with the country’s 1960 independence anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

The ADC further confirmed that the act was done “in an act of defiance.”

Several demonstrators also held placards supporting Senator David Mark, including ones that read, “In David Mark’s NWC we trust.”

Addressing the protest on his X handle on Wednesday, former presidential candidate Peter Obi spoke on behalf of ADC members and other opposition leaders, urging Nigerians to defend the country’s democracy.

“We, members and leaders of the ADC, and other well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of democracy, are saying that our democracy must not be killed.

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“We say NO to a one-party system, and for that, today we’re calling out Nigerians who believe in unity, peace, and security of our country to join us as we defend democracy in our land,” he said.

Likewise, In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Atiku noted that the protest is “against the partisanship of the electoral umpire”.

“Our patriotic stance is aimed at safeguarding our democracy and preventing the enthronement of a dictatorship,” Atiku said.