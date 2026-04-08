Atiku, Obi, Mark, Kwankwaso Plan Abuja Protest Over ADC Crisis

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Leaders of the embattled African Democratic Congress (ADC) are set to stage a protest in Abuja on Wednesday, in what appears to be an escalation of the party’s deepening internal crisis.

Among those expected to participate are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the party’s National Chairman, David Mark, alongside other opposition figures.

The planned demonstration comes amid a protracted leadership tussle that has fractured the party into multiple factions and heightened tensions within its ranks.

At the centre of the crisis is the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw recognition of the leadership headed by Mark, a move that has further complicated efforts to stabilise the party.

The situation deteriorated on Tuesday following the emergence of a third faction, intensifying the leadership dispute.

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The Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) has been locked in a fierce contest for control with a rival group led by former Deputy National Chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, who is also laying claim to the party’s chairmanship.

In a fresh twist, another bloc reportedly aligned with former ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachukwu, announced the formation of a National Caretaker Committee.

The group, backed by some state chairmen, said the interim body would oversee the party’s affairs pending the resolution of the crisis.

With the latest development, the ADC is now effectively split into three factions, each asserting legitimacy over the party’s leadership structure.

Despite the internal divisions, key opposition figures have alleged external interference, insisting that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is behind the ongoing turmoil within the ADC.

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Observers say Wednesday’s protest could signal a broader political confrontation, as opposition leaders seek to draw public attention to the crisis and pressure relevant authorities to address their grievances.