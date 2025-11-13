Atiku Refutes Claim Of Donating SUV To Naval Officer In Wike Clash

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied reports claiming that he gifted a brand-new Toyota SUV to Lt Ahmed Yerima after clashing with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The clash occurred on Tuesday when Wike confronted a naval officer identified as Lt. Yerima during an inspection at a disputed plot of land in the Gaduwa District of the FCT.

A video of the incident, which circulated online, showed a heated exchange between the minister and the officer, who maintained that he was protecting naval property.

However , a viral claim emerged on Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that Atiku rewarded the naval officer following his reported confrontation with Wike, a claim his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, has described as completely false and without any factual basis.

Posting via his X handle on Thursday, Ibe urged the public to disregard the fabricated story stressing that, “His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Vice President of Nigeria (1999–2007), did not gift Lt. Ahmed Yerima — or any other individual — a brand-new Toyota SUV, contrary to the false reports currently circulating on social media.

“The story is entirely fabricated and should be completely disregarded by the public,” he said.