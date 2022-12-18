Atiku Says Only PDP Has Campaigned In 15 States, Mocks APC, LP

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Labour Party, LP- two of his closest challengers- saying they have failed to hold rallies like his party.

Advertisement

He stated this in a personal message sent to THE WHISTLER expressing happiness in the campaign he has so far staged since the PDP commenced it’s presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on 10 October.

To Atiku, it shows the extent of his readiness to recover and lay a foundation to change the narrative in the country allegedly battered by poor economy, insecurity, unemployment, dislocated social fiber.

He noted that having successfully staged rallies in 15 states.

He said, “It’s a significant milestone. One, because no other party comes close and, two, because our commitment to recover Nigeria is receiving great attention from the people.”

According to him, “We could not have gone this far without impeccable support” from Nigerians, as “All the successes that we achieved during our state campaigns is on account of the tremendous job” that Nigerians “had done in mobilizing the people ahead of our visit.”

He added that the PDP will take a break from the campaign after the Katsina rally on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He however pointed out that, “We must not cut a break on the fact that the APC must not be allowed to come back in 2023 because of their woeful failure.

“As your candidate in the next year’s presidential election, I shall continue to keep up with you even in spite of the break.

“I expect that you too, in kind, shall hold firmly to your support base and even expand the base by the time we resume our rallies in January,” he said in the statement.