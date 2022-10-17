Atiku Seeks For Votes In Kaduna, Vows To End Banditry

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, took its presidential train to Kaduna State on Monday with its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, vowing to end banditry if voted as president.

Atiku stated this while mounting the podium to canvas for votes in Kaduna on a day the PDP presidential rally allegedly came under attacks.

Kaduna is one of the states where bandits regularly operate by abducting and pillaging farmlands and communities.

As one of the must-win states, Atiku has maintained close watch in the state he won in 2023.

On Monday however, Atiku said there will be overhaul of the security architecture to end the banditry and other crimes in the state.

Flanked by his running mate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo and other top members of the party, Atiku said, “Let me thank you for your support in 2019. You gave me the highest number of votes in 2019 and I believe you will do so this time around.

“I have come here on behalf of PDP to tell you If you vote for us, we will end insecurity in Kaduna. We will revive the industries in Kaduna in partnership with the private sector of Kaduna.”

Also Speaking, Okowa said, “I thank God for the life of Atiku who has a solution to the problem we have in Nigeria. With Atiku as president, we should not go to bed hungry and he is ready to end insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

“Those of us in the South-south, Southeast and Southwest are ready to vote Atiku and the PDP. When we went to Osun, they said we wouldn’t win but we went there and we won in the home state of the APC presidential candidate.

“I’m happy with what I have seen here and I thank you for your support,” Okowa said.