Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, has told the UK Government not to judge Nigeria’s character by the killing of a British aid worker in the country.

The British aid worker, Faye Mooney, was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen at the Kajuru Castle holiday resort in Kaduna State.

Reacting, Atiku described the killing as atrocious, saying it portrays the country in bad light to the international community.

“I want the government and people of the United Kingdom to know that these atrocious actions do not reflect Nigeria’s national character.

“I condemn the killing of British aid worker, Faye Mooney, and her Nigerian partner, Mathew Oguche two days ago in Kaduna State. Several other Nigerians were kidnapped during the episode”.

He explained that the continous killings in the country will lead to the loss of investment opportunities and partners who are interested in the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

“These killings must end or Nigeria will lose desperately needed friends, partners and investors.

“Not only do I condemn this recent killing, but I make an urgent call for the federal and state authorities to track down the culprits and make them pay for their crimes.

“The time for empty rhetoric is long gone. Now is the time for urgent national action to stem insecurity. Nigeria must once again become synonymous with peace, progress and prosperity. This can only happen when crime and punishment are a natural cause and effect.

“As long as there is impunity, our nation will lack unity and security. Impunity must end and must end in earnest. These crimes continue to reoccur because previous killings have not been met with justice”

The former Vice President called on Federal Government to track down the culprits and also keep Nigeria safe for its people and for foreigners coming in and out of the country.

“We need to keep Nigeria safe for Nigerians and foreigners. The death of any Nigerian or foreigner from terror, crime or insecurity grieves my heart. Nobody’s life is worth taking to advance a religious, political or criminal cause,” he said.