Atiku Should Reciprocate 2019 Gesture By Massively Supporting My Presidential Ambition – Dele Momodu

A 2023 presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to reciprocate the support he enjoyed from him in 2019 by supporting his ambition to become Nigeria’s next president.

The journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine expects Atiku to dump his presidential ambition and give “massive support” to his own bid in the February 18, 2023, presidential election.

“I supported the Wazirin Adamawa ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR passionately in 2019… I’m looking forward to his massive support when it comes to my turn… Highest respect Sir…,” Momodu said in a tweet accompanied by a photo he took with Atiku during the 2021 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention.

Atiku has yet to officially declare his intention to run for president in 2023, but he is believed to be preparing to make his sixth attempt at the presidency in the last 30 years.

On his part, Momodu believes that he is the most qualified among those aspiring to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He had travelled to his Ihevbe hometown in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State to declare his presidential ambition in early February.

“For long, I have been interacting with presidents, ministers, governors because I know that one day, I will be president.

“All I want to be is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today is a day to say it finally before my people. Anybody who thinks he is more qualified than me should come out and say so,” Momodu had said.