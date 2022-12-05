Atiku Should Thank Buhari For Making It Possible For Him To Relocate Back From Dubai – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s information minister, has hit back at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his recent claim that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has achieved nothing in its 8 years in office.

Atiku, who until 2017 was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), told supporters at his presidential rally in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday that all the Buhari administration did in the last nearly 8 years was increase the suffering of Nigerians.

“You can’t compare what the PDP has done in 16 years with what the APC has done in 8 years, they have done nothing,” said Atiku who was Vice President for 8 years under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration from 1999 to 2007.

Atiku specifically criticized the APC government on economy and security, saying unemployment and poverty have worsened across the country while insecurity had reached unimaginable heights.

But reacting on Monday during the 7th edition of the scorecard series of the Buhari administration in Abuja, Mohammed said relocating the Dubai made Atiku lose touch with current realities.

According to the minister, the former vice president owes President Buhari thanks for making it possible for him to relocate from his “new hometown of Dubai” back to Nigeria after being previously prevented from accessing his real hometown in Adamawa by terrorists.

“During his recent campaign in Akure, the former VP was quoted as saying the APC had not done anything for Nigeria in eight years.

“What a preposterous statement from somebody who should know. I guess we can excuse His Excellency the former vice-president who, until recently, had fully relocated to Dubai, thus losing touch with Nigeria.

“Before this administration came into office, all the five local government areas in Adamawa’s northern senatorial district were effectively under the control of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“All state institutions, the local government administration, the police, the judiciary, schools, hospitals, and markets had been sacked. Today, not an inch of these local governments in Adamawa, the home state of the former vice-president, is under the control of terrorists,” the minister said.

He added, “All institutions of state have relocated back and are operational. All emirs and chiefs have returned to their palaces.

“You can also see the irony of someone who held the number two position in the country for all of eight years but could not positively impact his own hometown, state, or region now condemning an administration that has made it possible for him to even access his hometown, anytime he flies in from his new hometown of Dubai.

“No amount of fallacious soap box rhetorics can change this fact,” the minister said.