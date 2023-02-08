Atiku Spending Billions On Ex-Heads Of States, Religious Leaders To Make Kwankwaso Step Down For Him – Buba Galadima

Former spokesman of Atiku Campaign Organisation in the 2019 presidential election and now a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been spending billions of naira on prominent people who he has been sending to Musa Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate, to persuade him to step down from the race for him.

Galadima boasted that Kwankwaso would also defeat Atiku in his local government in Adamawa State while speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kwankwaso who was presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP in 2019 defected to the NNPP in 2022 where he emerged the party’s presidential candidate.

The former Kano State Governor has been predicted to win Kano State in the coming presidential election by many polls based on the strength of his kwankwasiyya Movement.

“We will defeat Atiku in Jada Local Government of Adamawa State,” Galadima boasted, declaring that, “Atiku is not in this race. Yes, on paper, he is but he is not a candidate. How would he win, through what?

“Atiku is using religious leaders to appeal to Kwankwaso to step down for him.

“Atiku used former heads of state and prominent people to appeal to Kwankwaso.

“Atiku used traditional rulers, spent billions of naira to persuade them to go and talk to Kwankwaso to step down for him.

“He used northern groups to try to manipulate and say that they interviewed the presidential candidates and found Atiku to be the best. They know we know, they could not achieve their vision.

“We are more northerners than them. Kwankwaso is from Kano and I am from Gashua. My village to the extreme part of the north is about 50 kilometers, so I am northerner than them and I am older.

“Recently he (Atiku) sent some three prominent Islamic scholars to Kwankwaso’s house to kneel down for him and pleaded to step down, we sent them away.

“Yes, who are they? We respect that regalia but if they remove it, we will ask small boys to deal with them.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Atiku campaign, Ihiedu Aniagwu declined to comment.