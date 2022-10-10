Atiku Swears To Provide Jobs For Unemployed If Elected President

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has sworn to provide jobs for the people if they elect him president next year

Atiku was speaking in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital at the campaign flag-off of the party.

THE WHISTLER reports that many top members of the party including all the South South governors except Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, turned up for the rally.

Wike has been having a running battle with the party over the continuous stay of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

His camp has demanded Ayu’s exit.

Atiku, who was speaking before a mammoth crowd of supporters, wasted no time to take a dig at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, accusing the party of disuniting Nigeria and exposing the country to insecurity even as he said Nigerian children are at home instead of being in school.

The former Vice President, was making reference to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which has been on strike for more than 7 months over demands for improved welfare and investment in the education sector among others.

Although Atiku was part of the formation of the APC in 2013 when he defected from the PDP for the second time, he said the APC leadership in the country need to learn from Akwa Ibom State.

Since the return to democracy in 1999, Akwa Ibom has been governed by governors under the platform of the PDP.

Atiku told the crowd that, “Nigeria wants to be like Akwa Ibom State. Since 1999, you haven’t changed parties. See development and security taking place in Akwa Ibom.

“The rest of Nigeria will like to be like Akwa Ibom.”

He teased the crowd saying “We want to dedicate the theme of this campaign to the Akwa Ibom PDP in Good Governance.”

He reminded the people that during the time of the PDP in power, the party lifted Nigeria in the areas of “insecurity, hunger, lack of education, from bottom to top. Nigeria became the biggest economy in Africa.”

Shifting the game, Atiku said “Nigerians said they wanted change, voted for change. What are we seeing?

“What we are seeing is poverty, insecurity, and a lack of jobs. Our children no longer go to school.

“Is that what you want to continue with?

“Today, we have flagged off our campaign to rescue Nigeria from hunger, poverty and bring back the unity that we require.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians in Akwa Ibom State, to ask them to vote for PDP. If you vote for PDP, it will be a return to prosperity.

It will be a return to unity, safety. There will be no more hunger,” he promised.

“I swear, if you vote for PDP, you will get back to school, you will get a job, security and unity,” Atiku added.