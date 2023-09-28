Atiku Tells US Court Tinubu’s Records Will Be Used In Supreme Court

Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has filed his reply to President Bola Tinubu at the US court, insisting that contrary to the president’s claim, the records being sought will be used at the Supreme Court.

Atiku was responding to Tinubu’s appeal to the US District Judge, Nancy Maldonado, to stop the order of Magistrate Jeffery Gilbert from being carried out.

The Magistrate had granted Atiku the request for Chicago State University, CSU, to release all documents the former president had requested from him.

Atiku had argued that the documents would aid his cause of justice in his case in court against President Tinubu.

As the magistrate’s order drew closer last Thursday, Tinubu appealed to the US District Court, arguing that he should have been joined in the case since the documents Atiku was seeking were his personal information.

The president through his lawyers, Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Charmichael, further argued that Atiku was embarking on a “fishing expedition” as his bid to use the document in Nigerian court had elapsed.

However, in a fresh application dated September 27 through his attorneys, Angela Liu, Andrew Levander, Alexandre de Gramont, Tooba Hussain, Atiku argued that the documents he is seeking are still relevant and can be used in the Supreme Court where he has appealed the judgement of the tribunal.

“The court should overrule the objections in their entirety,” part of Atiku’s reply in his application reads.

He said, “If the court overrules the objections, applicant respectfully requests that it enter an order requiring production of documents no later than October 2, 2023, and the deposition scheduled no later than October 3, to allow time for transcripts to be finalized.

“The discovery obtained” should “be sent to Nigeria (which is six (6) hours ahead) by October 4 so that such evidence may, in turn, be filed with the Supreme Court by October 5, which is when applicant’s Nigerian counsel intend to submit any new evidence to the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria can consider new evidence in ‘exceptional circumstances’ under the Nigerian Electoral Act of 2022 and/or in its discretion,” Atiku said through his lawyers.

Atiku said, “In addition to the different date, the June 22 diploma is different in numerous respects from the June 27 diploma submitted by Intervenor to INEC,” Abubakar’s application reads.

“The June 22 diploma has a different font and seal and does not have the grammatical error in the June 27 June Diploma.”

The former vice president said discrepancies in Tinubu’s records need to be released for public knowledge and to determine his eligibility as president.