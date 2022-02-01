Atiku Visits IBB, Yet To Make Up My Mind To Run For President

Former Vice President, Mr Atiku Abubakar, left behind domestic crisis and staged a consultation visit to the former military president, Mr Ibrahim Babangida, in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday.

Atiku, who’s contesting a divorce case in court against one of his wives, is the second high profile politician interested in 2023 presidency to visit IBB in the last two weeks.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu, has also visited IBB to solicit his support.

Atiku also paid a courtesy call on the governor of the state, Mr Abubakar Bello, and described as unfortunate the abductions, killings and sacking of villagers from their communities.

The governor had few days ago repeated claims that seven local governments were under the control of terrorists, who have used part of the state as a launch pad for abduction and killings.

Atiku said the situation the residents found themselves was “quite unfortunate.”

He added, “I just got a very very vivid picture of what is going on in Niger State.

“The issue of insecurity in Niger State is a very sympathetic situation. I just finished discussing with the governor and it is really sympathetic”.

But when asked about his presidential ambition, he said he was yet to make up his mind on 2023 presidency promising, “I will let you know at the appropriate time.”