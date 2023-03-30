Atikugate: Code Of Conduct Orders Keyamo To Produce Achimugu Over Petition Against Atiku

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, has requested that Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, appear before it to substantiate his petition against former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

A letter seen on Thursday by our Correspondent despatched to Keyamo also ordered that he produce one Michael Achimugu, a former aide of Atiku on whose allegation Keyamo had based the petition to the CCB and called for investigation and prosecution of the former Vice President.

Recall Achimugu had made some damaging allegations against his former boss, accusing him of diverting funds while in office as Vice President.

Specifically, he accused Atiku of diverting key government funds into a special purpose vehicle, SPV, in an audio tape he released to the public.

Sequel to the allegation, Keyamo had written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC and the CCB calling for arrest and prosecution of Atiku.

The revelations were made during the campaign for the general elections.

Atiku denied any wrongdoing and said Achimugu was being manipulated to achieve preconceived political objective.

While the EFCC and the ICPC have not acted on the call for Atiku’s arrest and prosecution, the CCB on Thursday wrote that, “Pursuant to the mandate and powers of the Bureau as enshrined in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Paragraph 3(e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I am directed to invite you for an interview in respect of the” petition written against Atiku.

Keyamo is billed to appear Friday 21st April, at 1400 hrs prompt at the CCB Interview Room.

The Bureau further wrote that, “This invitation is to enable you adopt the aforementioned petition and to provide any additional information that may be material to this investigation.

“You are requested to come along with one MICHAEL ACHIMUGU, to assist with enquiries regarding the attachments to your petition.

“Upon arrival you are to ask to see the Director, Investigation, Intelligence & Monitoring,” the CCB wrote in a letter signed by Gyvimi S.P, it’s Director of Investigation, Intelligence & Monitoring.”

In a short press statement signed by John Ainetor, an Assistant and Head of Chambers, Festus Keyamo Chambers said the CCB “is set to commence investigation of Atiku Abubakar over the diversion of public funds whilst he was Vice-President of Nigeria through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV).

“The Bureau has invited our client Mr. Festus Keyamo to come forward to adopt his petition and to help it to secure the presence of the whistleblower, Mr. Michael Achimugu to assist in the investigation. See a copy of the letter below.

“Mr. Keyamo assures that the crusade for accountability in respect of this issue was not a campaign gimmick as he promises to follow it through to a logical conclusion, even after the victory of the President-Elect, ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”