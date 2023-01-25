Atiku’s Daughter Told Me Wike, G-5 Governors Would Be Assassinated, Ex- VP Aide Achimugu Alleges

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Media Aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Michael Achimugu, has revealed that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his G-5 governors would be assassinated if Atiku wins the February election.

Achimugu who has revealed far reaching allegations of corruption against the PDP candidate stated this on Wednesday evening in an interview with TVC.

He had revealed mind-blowing corruption against his former boss, whom he said should not be voted in as president owing to his role in looting government treasury via special purpose vehicle, SPV’.

But making more revelations on Wednesday evening, Achimugu who lamented that his life is not safe and neither are those of his children said, “Atiku’s daughter told me in Yola that his father if elected will turn Wike and his group to shreds.

“She said many things including assassination. I’ll release the details.”

The G-5 governors led by Wike have boycotted the Atiku presidential campaign and have hinted at supporting rival candidate over disagreement.

They have demanded for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, since he comes from the same geo-political region as Atiku.

Both Atiku and Ayu have refused to bulge, a development that has degenerated into serious schism in the party.

Saying those opposed to Atiku are not safe, Achimugu alleged that, “Many evil things surround Atiku, including terrorism, assassinations among others. I will roll them for Nigerians to see,” he added.

He said he had tried to reach out for protection from Wike and many people but that has failed so far adding that, “Atiku cannot be trusted. I know what I am doing is dangerous,” he said.

The Atiku camp did not respond to the fresh allegation as at the time of filing this report.