Atiku’s First Son Confirms THE WHISTLER Report, Joins ADC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The first son of Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, Adamu Abubakar has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) confirming THE WHISTLER‘s report.

This paper had reported that after resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (ADC), Adamu would join his father in the ADC.

Reliable sources close to the former vice president had told THE WHISTLER that Adamu would join the father in the ADC unlike his younger brother Abba, who in January joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the PDP.

Confirming the report on Thursday evening, Adamu said, “Yes, it is ADC!”

He stated, “I am pleased to formally announce that I have registered with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Advertisement

“My decision to align with the ADC is driven by a firm commitment to strengthening our multi party democracy and standing shoulder to shoulder with patriotic Nigerians who are determined to restore value, dignity, and prosperity to our great nation.”

He explained, “This step reflects my belief that together, through collective resolve and principled leadership, we can build a better future for our people and for generations yet unborn.

“I therefore call on all my supporters and well wishers to join me by registering with the ADC as we work together to advance the cause of good governance and national development.”

He emphasised, “I remain deeply grateful for your unwavering support, solidarity, and prayers.”