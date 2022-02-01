Atiku’s Gombe Campaign Office Vandalised, Burnt

The Gombe State campaign office of former Vice president, Mr Atiku Abubakar, has been vandalised and burnt, according reports monitored by THE WHISTLER in the state.

Reports say the attackers were suspected political thugs.

The campaign office is said to be situated near Investment Quarters, about eight kilometres away from the Gombe metropolis.

Before setting the office alight, the suspected thugs had carted away office properties like air conditioners and other valuables.

The Gombe State secretariat of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku’s political party, was also burnt.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspects stormed the party secretariat, located along Bauchi Road, around 1:30am.

While personnel of the state fire service with assistance from men of the Nigerian Police Force helped extinguish the fire at the PDP Secretariat, there was no such intervention for the Atiku office, which burnt down completely.

The state chairman of the PDP, Mr Audu Kwaskebe, while speaking with journalists, accused Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Mr Kawu Lero, of spearheading the attack.

According to him, they had written a petition to the state police command for appropriate action.

Responding to the accusation, the APC PRO, Mr Moses Kyari, alleged that it was PDP members that set their office on fire, “due to internal crisis over control of the party structure.”

He further alleged that a structure bearing posters of the state governor, Mr Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, were also touched by the vandals.

The police are yet to respond to official enquiry on the matter.