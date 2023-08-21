Atiku’s Man Hails Wike’s Ministerial Inauguration
Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa State, has congratulated Nyesom Wike on his inauguration as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Speaking via his verified X account (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Fintiri praised Wike and expressed confidence that his experience as the former Governor of Rivers State would contribute to the growth and progress of the FCT.
Fintiri also commended Wike’s leadership in Rivers State, emphasizing that his notable achievements played a key role in securing the ministerial position.
He said, “Your Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike you have set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership traits by delivering service and good governance according to the people’s need during your tenure as Governor of Rivers State which I believe earned you this position.
“I trust that you will continue to work for improved growth and development of the FCT just like you did in Rivers State as Governor.”
“I am confident that your influence will continue to encourage our proud tradition of hard work and dedication to the country as well as involvement in worthwhile political causes.”
Governor Fintiri added that Wike’s appointment was deserved: “My brother and friend once more congratulations on your appointment. I know you have worked hard to reach this point, and I’m so happy that you have been recognized for your accomplishment with this new assignment. It is well-deserved,” he said.
THE WHISTLER recalls that Fintiri led former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s failed peace talk with Wike in London ahead of the 2023 Presidential Election
Wike led a group of five southern governors known as the ‘G-5’ that worked against Atiku’s presidential bid.