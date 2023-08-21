Atiku’s Man Hails Wike’s Ministerial Inauguration

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa State, has congratulated Nyesom Wike on his inauguration as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking via his verified X account (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Fintiri praised Wike and expressed confidence that his experience as the former Governor of Rivers State would contribute to the growth and progress of the FCT.

Fintiri also commended Wike’s leadership in Rivers State, emphasizing that his notable achievements played a key role in securing the ministerial position.

Congratulations on your Senate screening and appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.



Your Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike you have set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership traits by delivering service and good governance according to the… pic.twitter.com/VjwYUe7HId — Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (@GovernorAUF) August 21, 2023

He said, “Your Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike you have set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership traits by delivering service and good governance according to the people’s need during your tenure as Governor of Rivers State which I believe earned you this position.

“I trust that you will continue to work for improved growth and development of the FCT just like you did in Rivers State as Governor.”

“I am confident that your influence will continue to encourage our proud tradition of hard work and dedication to the country as well as involvement in worthwhile political causes.”

Governor Fintiri added that Wike’s appointment was deserved: “My brother and friend once more congratulations on your appointment. I know you have worked hard to reach this point, and I’m so happy that you have been recognized for your accomplishment with this new assignment. It is well-deserved,” he said.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Fintiri led former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s failed peace talk with Wike in London ahead of the 2023 Presidential Election

Wike led a group of five southern governors known as the ‘G-5’ that worked against Atiku’s presidential bid.