Atiku’s Poaching Of Northern APC Leaders Consumes North-East Vice Chairman, Suspended For 6 Weeks

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar’s relentless poaching of executive members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has consumed the North-East Vice Chairman of the party, Salihu Mustapha.

Mustapha has reportedly been suspended for six months for engaging in anti-party activities.

Atiku, who was Nigeria’s Vice President between 1999 and 2007 has been wooing ranking APC members to the PDP ahead of the 25 February presidential election.

THE WHISTLER had in an exclusive interview with former coordinator of the Civil Society Organisations for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign, Naja’atu Mohammed, reported how she dumped the APC campaign for the PDP to support Atiku’s presidential aspiration.

Also, former National Executive and National Working Committees of the APC, commissioners, candidates, zonal and ward chairpersons of the party have all dumped the APC in Katsina, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and other states in the North for the PDP thus reducing the strong structures of the party.

Atiku’s move is to ensure he gets maximum votes in the North to make up for the expected deficit in the Southern part of the country.

Mohammed, who has been a strong opponent of the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, was accused of doing the bidding of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, Atiku’s political godson.

Quoting another new outlet, the paper said the notice of Salihu’s suspension was to ensure he does not influence the expected votes in the North-East against the party.

The letter of suspension read, “The All Progressives Congress, Rumde ward working committee, Yola North LGA held an emergency meeting on Sunday 19th February, 2023 and considered among many other things before it, the immediate suspension of the north-east vice-chairman of the APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu over glaring and proven anti-party activities, gross abuse of office and creating crisis within the ranks of the party at all levels which if left unchecked will affect the party at the forthcoming general elections.

“Therefore, in compliance with the relevant provisions of the constitution of our great party, the members of the working committee have adopted and approved the suspension of comrade Mustapha Salihu for the period of six months with immediate effect so as to serve as a deterrent to others in the future.

“This committee is very much aware of the responsibilities vested on it by the party and will always ensure the supremacy of the party above any personal interest of any person or group of persons especially when that poses danger to the chances of the party at the polls.

“While appreciating the state working committee of our party for your continued support, we hope our resolution will receive accelerated treatment.”

According to the letter, the suspension has been communicated to the party leadership in Yola North LGA for transmission to the state working committee.

Mustapha could not be reached for comment on his suspension.

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, said the national headquarters of the party was not aware of the development during a telephone chat with our Correspondent.