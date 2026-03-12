Atiku’s Son Quits PDP, To Join Father In ADC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The first son of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, Adamu Abubakar, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sources within the vice president camp said Adamu will join his father in the party ahead of the party primaries in a few months.

It was gathered that unlike Abba, another son of the former vice president who left the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in January, Adamu, who is reportedly “very close to the father will join the ADC” and “not go the way of his brother, Abba.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Adamu resigned from his position as Commissioner for Works and Energy Development in Adamawa state a few weeks ago.

His resignation followed the defection of Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

In a letter dated March 4, and addressed to the chairman of PDP in Jada 1 ward, Adamawa state, which was shared to journalists on Thursday, Adamu said his decision to resign membership of the PDP takes immediate effect.

“I hereby formally resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Jada 1 Ward with immediate effect,” the letter reads.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to have served and the support extended to me by the ward leadership and members over the years.”