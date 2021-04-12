Attack On Ebonyi Community From Benue, Not Herdsmen, Says Commissioner

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha, has accused Agila community of Benue State of been responsible for ongoing attacks on Ngbo LGA and not herdsmen.

Agila and Ngbo communities have been locked in boundary dispute for decades.

Emegha said :“We have not gotten the exact number of persons killed if any or those wounded because the security operatives who were dispatched to the area are still there engaging the attackers.

“But we suspect that the attackers were not herdsmen but Agila people from Benue, and you know that our people have been having boundary dispute with them.

“So, there is no figure yet from them, so wait till then”.

Troops were however deployed to stop the boundary clashes between the two communities.

Unknown gunmen however engaged the troops in exchange of fire at Ebele village in Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State as at the time of filing this report.

Following decades of boundary disputes, many have been killed and properties destroyed in recurring clashes between both communities.

However, the casualty figures from the ongoing engagement are yet to be ascertained.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, told journalists that he had drafted his men to the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order.