Attack On Obi: ‘Soludo Has Lost Values’- Awka Residents

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s recent negative portrayals of Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, have attracted negative comments from residents of the state capital, Awka.

Advertisement

Recall that Soludo had last week said that all the investments Mr Obi made during his tenure as governor of Anambra State had amounted to “next to nothing.”

His comment was heavily criticised.

As if that was not enough, Soludo on Monday began a series entitled ‘History Beckons and I will not be Silent (Part 1)’, where the former Central Bank governor announced that Peter Obi ‘knows the game he is playing’, adding that the LP presidential candidate had no chance of even coming second in the 2023 presidential election.

Advertisement

A trader in Awka, Chiwetalu Eze, said, “Soludo has lost values by his comments. I thought he would become a role model for other Southeast governors to emulate, but he is far from what I anticipated. He is talking as somebody on a revenge mission, probably because Obi defeated him when he first ran for the Anambra guber.”

For Osmond Onu, a writer and political affairs analyst, Soludo is an antithesis. According to him, “With the latest vituperation from Soludo, one may be tempted to ask: Are we cursed or are we the curse? This should not be a rhetoric question. The question needs to be answered, especially as 2023 general elections are less than three months away. While other people from other zones are falling over themselves supporting and endorsing Peter Obi, this kind of vituperation and the spoiler-like role was the least thing expected of Charles Soludo, Obi’ s governor.”

A Keke operator, Nik Omeh, berated Soludo’s academic background. He said, “Our people say that passing 6 is not passing Sense. As a professor with his wide-range of experiences, I had thought that Soludo will be a book where we read to learn good governance. Unfortunately, he is the one spoiling the dance. I think Ndi Anambra have made a mistake by electing him as governor.”

A teacher in a private school at Amansea, Nkechi Eze, said, “Our governor is dancing naked. No Igbo man ever got the kind of support Obi is getting presently. Whether he wins or not, he has made a statement that Nigerians admire sound people. How Soludo, who is Obi’s governor, has turned against Obi kills my imagination! Nothing pass God!”

However, Moses Egbe, a journalist, says Soludo has a right to express himself. Quoting him, “Our people like sycophancy. I expect Obi and his allies to understudy issues raised by Soludo. We hate constructive criticisms. Soludo might have countered the popular trends, but he has not done anything wrong by sincerely stating his heart. If Obi fails to win, will Nigeria collapse? I still maintain that a majority of the Obi faithful do not vote.”