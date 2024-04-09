Attack Our Staff, Go To Jail – IBEDC Tells Customers

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) in Kwara State has warned customers against attacking and assaulting its staff members.

The Kwara IBEDC’s Managing Director, Mr Kingsley Achife, in a statement on Tuesday, said assault on any staff member may attract jail term.

Advertisement

“Attack and assault on our staff is now punishable by jail term. i can assure you that we are ready to serve you better, if you have any complaint, channel it through our appropriate means,” Achife warned.

Meanwhile, he assured customers that the IBEDC technical team remain committed to promptly resolving any faults that might occur during Eid-el-Fitr and after the celebration.

“I want to urge customers to report complaints to IBEDC offices or call the customer care line at 07001239999, instead of resorting to violence. Tampering with electrical installations is dangerous which could lead to electrical accidents.

“The management felicitates with Muslims and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-El-Fitr.”

Advertisement

Achife reiterated IBEDC’s dedication to providing quality service even during the holidays.

He further advised communities to watch over their electrical installations and report any suspected act of vandalism, saying, “It is important that communities join us in the fight against vandalism to avoid being plunged into darkness even during this holiday.”

Achife encouraged customers to utilise IBEDC’s hassle-free payment channels for bill settlements and vending to avoid disconnection.

“IBEDC offices will remain open during public holidays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to address customer needs, and inquiries can also be made via email [email protected],” he added.