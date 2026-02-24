Attacks On Obi, Oyegun, Others Signal Dangerous Turn In Nigerian Politics – Atiku

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the violent attack on opposition leaders in Benin, Edo State, describing the incident as a dangerous escalation in Nigeria’s political climate.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Atiku denounced the assault on Peter Obi, Chief John Oyegun, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Olumide Akpata, and other Coalition ADC leaders, saying such violence has no place in a democratic society.

“The violent attack on Peter Obi, Chief John Oyegun, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Olumide Akpata, and other Coalition ADC leaders in Benin, Edo State, is utterly condemnable and unacceptable in any democracy,” Atiku said.

The former presidential candidate warned that inflammatory rhetoric from elements within the ruling party in Edo State may have contributed to the hostile environment that led to the attack.

“In recent times, we have witnessed reckless and inflammatory rhetoric from elements within the ruling party in Edo State, rhetoric that dangerously legitimises violence against political opponents.

Advertisement

“Words, when weaponised, often precede actions. What happened in Benin did not occur in a vacuum,” he stated.

Atiku further expressed concern that Nigeria may be entering what he described as a “perilous phase,” where opposition voices are increasingly being targeted.

“Nigeria is entering a perilous phase in which opposition voices are not only harassed through state institutions but are now being physically targeted. The ruling APC appears to have escalated its intolerance from bureaucratic suppression to open aggression,” he said.

He called on President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security chiefs to uphold their constitutional responsibilities by ensuring the safety of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

“Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security chiefs bear a constitutional responsibility to guarantee the protection of lives and property without discrimination or partisanship. The safety of opposition leaders and supporters is not a favour; it is a democratic obligation,” Atiku said.

Advertisement

The former vice president cautioned against allowing political competition to degenerate into violence.

“Nigeria must not descend into a theatre where politics is settled by violence,” he added.