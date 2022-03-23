Attacks: Police Deploy Undercover Operatives To Southern Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has deployed its anti-riot units, conventional Police as well as undercover Operatives to Southern Kaduna following dreadful attacks on Sunday in the state.

Suspected terrorists had orchestrated an attack on four communities namely: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all in Agban Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

No fewer than 34 people including two soldiers were killed, and over 200 houses and properties were razed by the assailants on Sunday.

This situation had incited a protest by aggrieved residents, prompting the state government to impose a 24-hours curfew on Jema’a and Kaura LGAs.

Reacting to the incident, the State’s acting commissioner of Police, DCP Mayaki Baba said a full-scale investigation had begun adding that more officers have been deployed to enforce the curfew in the affected councils in Southern Kaduna.

The statement reads partly, “The deployment became so necessary considering the volatile nature of such clashes in the past and attendant consequences.

“The measures taken will indeed give the authorities the ample chance to prevent any further loss of lives and destruction of property of law-abiding citizens of the State.

“The Ag. CP equally, while condoling the good people of the state, particularly the families of those who lost their love law-abiding unfortunate incident, warns those inclined in such troublemaking to desist as the longhand of the law will always catch up with them.

“Thus, he is calling on the communities to be law-abiding and comply with the curfew emplaced by the authority as violators of the order will be made to face the consequences of their action.

“He noted that the curfew is not in any way to punish anybody but a strategy to safeguard the sanctity of human life as he assured the parties that justice will be served on whosoever has a hand in the crisis as the Command will not leave any stone unturned in getting to the root of the crisis.”