AU Joining G20 May Rekindle Colonialism Narrative – Nigerian Academic

In the wake of the African Union (AU) being included in the Group of 20 (G20) countries, a Nigerian university professor has voiced concerns that African nations could once again face the spectre of colonialism at the hands of their former colonial masters, including the United Kingdom, France, and other Western nations.

Recall that during the G20 summit in Delhi, India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the endorsement of G20 member states, extended an invitation to the African Union representative to join the platform as a permanent member.

Following the announcement, AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani took his seat amid cheers from attendees.

The development came amid efforts to expand the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) economic bloc in August of this year.

During its summit in South Africa, BRICS admitted Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia as members out of 23 applications, with promises to enroll more countries.

BRICS was established in 2009 to challenge what it perceived as US global dominance.

The AU’s inclusion in the G20, an economic bloc comprising the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, was welcomed by most AU members, including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.

Professor Ghali Shereef, Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Abuja, shared his view on the development with THE WHISTLER.

Shereef mentioned that the AU’s inclusion in the G20 is a positive step as it signifies Africa’s increasing integration into the international multilateral system.

However, he cautioned that while the AU’s entry into the G20 is promising, countries like the UK, France, and the US may exploit this to extend their influence over Africa, potentially to the detriment of China or Russia’s interests.

The academic advised the AU to foster stronger ties with China and Russia within the G20 framework, emphasizing that AU-China and AU-Russia relations are more mutually beneficial since they are not former colonial rulers of any African nation.

He remarked, “I’m afraid that this is a time when Africa is seeking to distance itself from its former colonial powers, and the G20 is bringing Africa closer. To truly benefit from their G20 membership, African countries must cultivate closer relationships with the People’s Republic of China and Russia, as they are the only countries offering mutually beneficial relationships of any kind.

“If Africa aligns itself with the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, or Canada, the narrative will remain unchanged. However, if we establish closer ties with China and Russia, particularly within the G20, we may witness more robust development for Africa.”

Professor Shereef further noted that the AU’s inclusion could potentially create divisions among G20 members, especially in light of China’s Belt and Road Initiative — a plan initiated by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in infrastructure in over 150 developing countries and international organizations.

“The BRICS and India are apprehensive about China’s successes and that’s why India opposes the Belt and Road Initiative, as do the US and others. While they may attempt to undermine this initiative, they may not have China’s full cooperation. China may redouble its efforts to develop BRICS and ensure that African countries hold a more prominent position within its international economic forum,” the professor concluded.