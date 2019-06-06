Sponsored

AU Suspends Sudan

World News
By Abimbola Johnson
African-Union-AU-Suspends-Sudan
The African Union (AU) on Thursday suspended Sudan as its member.

This was announced by the AU’s Peace and Security Department on its official Twitter page.

The AU had held an emergency meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, after the violent dispersal of a protest camp in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, began on Monday, Al Jazeera reports.

The post reads, “The AU Peace and Security Council has with immediate effect suspended the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority

“As the only way to allow Sudan to exit from the current crisis, participation in all AU activities would be suspended with immediate effect.”

