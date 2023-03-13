Audi Orders Immediate Surgery For NSCDC Personnel Involved In Road Accident

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered immediate commencement of the surgery required for one of his personnel involved in an accident while on official duty.

Audi gave the directive during a scheduled visit to National Hospital, Abuja to personally examine and assess the patient’s health condition as well as the progress made with his treatment.

Asc II Ibrahim Adam (40), is among the personnel of Lagos State Command involved in a fatal road crash which occurred at Giri junction, Abuja, on Friday 24th February 2023, a day before the Presidential and National Assembly elections that resulted in the death of one of the occupants shortly after take off from the Corps National Headquarters.

Affirming his commitment to the welfare of his personnel, the CG directed the Head of unit of the NSCDC Health and Medical Services, Dr Oba Jude (DCC), who was designated to monitor and coordinate the victim’s treatment, to make sure that the required attention is accorded the officer who was diagnosed to have spinal cord injury with multiple fractures.

The CG expressed delight at reports that the personnel is responding to treatment and assured again of his readiness to pay the bills incured for the treatments of the officers.

The NSCDC helmsman reiterated that his major concern is to get the officers back on their feet again.

A statement by Olusola Odumosu, the Corps’ Director of Public Relations quoted Audi as saying, “They are all dedicated and committed officers and my major concern is to get all of them treated and have them back on their feet again.

“I noticed that, there are signs and hope of more significant improvement when the proposed surgery is carried out.

“I am ready to pay the bills of the surgery and other associated treatments no matter how much it is going to cost,” CG said.

Audi encouraged the patient who was elated to see the CG by his bedside at the hospital to continue to believe in God who will heal him completely, praying that such an incident will not occur in the Corps again.

The CG consoled family members of the victims and urged them to remain prayerful for God to perfect their healing completely as the Corps plays its own part in caring for the victims.

Five others injured in the accident had been discharged after significant improvements in their health conditions.