Australia vs Nigeria: Pastor Jerry Reacts To Video Of Super Falcons Shouting ‘What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist’

The attention of the Senior Pastor of Streams of Joy International Church, Jerry Eze, has been drawn to a video of Nigeria’s Super Falcons celebrating after coming from behind to defeat Australia by 3 goals to 2 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup competition.

Eze, on the pastor’s official Facebook page on Thursday, uploaded a part of the match where the super falcons were seen praying after defeating host, Australia.

They were seen shouting ‘What God cannot do does not Exist’.

The phrase, “what God cannot do does not exist”, is popularly associated with Jerry Eze, who convenes New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, NSPPD, daily programme.

NSPPD maintains the lead as one of the most viewed and participated prayer programme in the world.

Reacting to the video in a Facebook post, Eze repeated the phrase and prayed to God to bless the efforts of the Super Falcons.

“WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST! God bless the Super Falcons,” he wrote on Thursday.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will now face Ireland for last tie in the group stage and only needs a draw to progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup.